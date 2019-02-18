Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University chooses Oracle Cloud to transform distance education programme

Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU), one of India’s top emerging universities, has selected Oracle Student Management Cloud to digitally transform its distance education programme and establish itself as a next generation education destination. SMRU has become one of the early institutions outside the United States to implement this solution.

Oracle Student Management Cloud will empower the university to engage with the existing student base through digital means and reach out to more students outside the university. The implementation will facilitate collaboration between the students among themselves and with faculty online, on any device. The institute has already gone live with on Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud to streamline its operations. The easy integration of both cloud solutions will help the institute to streamline processes and leverage data to operate as a connected intelligent business.

Based in Lucknow, SRMU started with 22 students in 1999. Today, SRMU runs 9 institutes which offer undergraduate, post graduate and doctoral programs in various disciplines. SRMU strives continuously to keep innovating pedagogy, for making its students skilled to meet the current market requirements.

Er. Pankaj Agarwal, Chancellor, SRMU, said, “Technology is the biggest tool to empower an environment of innovation, entrepreneurship, and experimentation in the academic blood of an institution. The advent of technologies like Virtual Reality is making an impact not only on the way education is being imparted to the students, and but also on how their performance is being assessed. By implementing new-age technology, we have been able to foster an environment of innovation in our university.”

Professor Ritesh Khanna, Chairmen Digital infrastructure, SRMU, said, “Oracle Student Cloud brings together world class student experience capabilities to the institution. The connected intelligence from Oracle Student Management cloud and Oracle ERP cloud will help the university to have a holistic view of a student lifecycle starting from enquiry, through application, admission, graduation till becoming an alumnus.

Sathya Prasad Rai, Vice President, Applications, Oracle India, said, “Technology has become a vital force and a strategic asset for institutions who use it effectively. We are confident that Oracle will be able to prove itself as a trusted partner in SRMU’s journey to become a world class university, where technology will be leveraged as a strategic tool by students, teachers and administrators alike,” he added.

Oracle student management cloud provides a better data analysis dashboard that helps in analysis and prepares reports which conform to University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Looking at a future shaped by emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and chatbots, Indian online education industry is expected to touch $1.96 billion by 2021. The cloud solution is poised to change the paradigm of how SRMU uses technology to enhance student experience while pursuing its academic endeavours.

