UiPath releases first complete RPA automated deployment solution on Microsoft Azure

UiPath recently released the first complete RPA automated deployment solution on Microsoft Azure, significantly speeding RPA initiatives with reduced DevOps and datacenter infrastructure costs. UiPath makes it easy for customers to leverage a broad range of Azure services including Azure Cognitive Services, Microsoft Office 365, Power BI, and Dynamics 365 to deliver RPA solutions at scale.

“While UiPath has always been able to run in Azure, the new ‘auto-deploy’ allows our customers to quickly scale automation initiatives,” said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. “And by quickly, we mean in a few minutes, rather than hours for a small implementation – or just days for a large enterprise installation. This is a gamechanger for customers who are invested in Microsoft technology.”

UiPath has been powering customer automations in the cloud since August 2017, including more than 35,000 robots across 17,000 tenants in the Community Cloud. For customers that have already deployed in Azure, the auto deploy solution provides the ability to easily scale their robot deployments as their needs change. For the large number of new customers using or migrating to Azure, this enables deployment in a fraction of the time and ensures a completely predictable deployment tested and validated by UiPath infrastructure deployment specialists. Customers can focus on their automation projects rather than deploying infrastructure.

The automated deployment is available from the Azure Marketplace as well as directly from the Azure console to support productivity and save time. The solutions cover single instance deployments of UiPath Orchestrator (the centralized UiPath Management and Controller offering), a full Orchestrator multi-node with Redis Cache, and a fully automated UiPath RPA Robot deployment in Azure Virtual Machines.

The Orchestrator deployment includes deploying an SQL Azure database instance that is a managed SQL Azure database. Robots get auto-previsioned in a virtual machine of choice and automatically registered with Orchestrator. UiPath robots and Orchestrator can be deployed in any Azure datacenter location across the globe.

“UiPath is a global Microsoft partner, with an offer used by more than 2,000 enterprise customers to realize the benefit of workplace automation and Robotic Process Automation in their businesses,” said Kevin Dallas, CVP of AI and Intelligent Cloud BD at Microsoft Corp. “The launch of UiPath RPA with ’auto-deploy‘ on Azure combined with Microsoft AI and Power Platform will further accelerate the digital transformation of our customers.”

