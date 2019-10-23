Express Computer
Vodafone Idea intensifies thrust of network to cloud

Optiva has announced that Vodafone Idea has initiated a pilot to deploy its Optiva Charging Engine BSS solution on Vodafone Idea’s universal cloud. The formation of Vodafone Idea, following the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, has set underway in India for the world’s biggest telecom network integration and consolidation. With a base of more than 320 million subscribers, speed, scalability and cost reduction are key to achieve its strategic business goals and maintain success in one of the most competitive markets.

In order to deliver a rich customer experience while building a robust, future-ready (5G) network, Vodafone Idea is partnering with global vendors and equipment suppliers to deploy new age technologies with built-in customisations and novel innovations.

The pilot design includes a two-step process — first on a Kubernetes-enabled private cloud and then an option for a future, second step on a public cloud platform.

“We are delighted that Vodafone Idea has selected Optiva. We look forward to supporting them in their strategic initiative of building a future-ready, agile and scalable network that is robust and efficient to run,” said Danielle Royston, CEO, Optiva.


