National Cyber Co-ordination Centre, DSCI develop national repository portal ‘TechSagar’

National Cybersecurity Co-ordinator’s office, in partnership Data Security Council of India (DSCI), has opened the first national cyber technology repository portal, TechSagar (techsagar.in). The repository facilitates several opportunities for innovation through collaboration, and also endeavours to provide direction for a strategic cyber roadmap of the country in R&D, industry development, and strengthening the preparedness of national security.

TechSagar is a consolidated and a comprehensive repository of India’s cyber-tech capabilities covering 25 technology areas such as IoT, AI/ML, blockchain, cloud and virtualisation, robotics and automation, AR/VR, networking, and more. It allows targeted search, granular navigation and drilldown methods using more than 3,000 niche capabilities. As of now, the repository features over 4,000 entities from industry, academia and research including large enterprises and start-ups providing a country-level view of India’s cyber competencies.

Speaking at the launch of the portal Lt. Gen (Dr) Rajesh Pant, the incumbent National Cyber Security Coordinator, said, “As part of handling the growing cyber crime cases, there are numbers of things we are doing as part of our national cyber security strategy which is going to be released in early next year. One of the aspects of managing the cyber crimes is to come out with indigenous cyber security solutions by collaborating with innovators, academia, researchers and industry and out of that who we can bring products and solutions that help us in cybersecurity. With the launch of TechSagar, we have sown the seed for start-ups to prosper in cyber technology.”

“The national technology repository is one of the most strategic projects that DSCI has embarked on since it came into being. This repository will enable targeted search of India’s tech capabilities and open gates for innovation and collaboration across industry and academia,” said Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI.

Vinayak Godse, Vice President, DSCI, added, “It is a tool for creating intelligence about technology on a granular level. We have started the journey and we will be improving its product mapping and looking at use cases. Additionally, this portal will also help in optimising the investment and developing the strategic roadmap for large global companies and technology startups.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]