Zivame Partners with Stratbeans to Upskill Employees with an Advanced LMS

Zivame, an online lingerie retailer has selected Stratbeans, to digitally train its employees. Stratbeans will empower the former’s employees through advanced digital learning and performance support solutions to enhance their performance and hence, amplify customer’s engagement.

Zivame is leveraging Learning Management Solution (LMS) by Stratbeans to manage the entire learning & training process of their workforce which will eventually drive customer success. One of the biggest benefits of its LMS is that it will create a virtual learning environment that is identical for every learner.

Stratbeans has framed a step-by-step digital learning strategy for Zivame which is also DIY and is highly customizable. Through this, Zivame can set the order of modules, create time limits, share resources and make sure nothing is lost during the process. Its state-of-the-art technology has been a key enabler for Zivame’s workflow in many ways:

● Easy-to-use Dashboards- Provide graphical and tabular reports on a dashboard to top management to show competency building

●Cloud-Hosting and Scalability- Handling large user base for assigning training and carrying out assessments is easier with the aid of cloud services

● Training Management- Get role-based Access, user management, attendance management and schedule classroom training along with uploading relevant notes corresponding to the training.

The above features ensure increased accountability from employees and effectiveness of learning and development functions by tracking and automating content delivery on mobile devices, normal computers, laptops, and tablets. Zivame can now easily identify best performers in the organization with the help of robust performance dashboards.

Commenting on the same, Siddharth Vishwanath, Head – HR, Zivame, said, “Zivame believes in serving the consumer through her channel of choice and be present where she wants to shop, which is why the brand has an omnichannel strategy and is present both online and offline. In our journey, we are committed to providing the absolute best customer experience, product knowledge and shopping delight to its consumers across channels. In our pursuit for the same, our learning agenda at retail stores is always a priority because we can create a differentiated experience to the consumer in this marketplace.

With the introduction of an LMS system using Stratbeans, we hope to not only digitize our learning delivery but also achieve efficiencies in converting learning to great customer experience and also effectiveness for the training team’s efforts. As we scale rapidly on physical retail, we hope to leverage this learning channel in all its potential.”

Commenting on the association, Sameer Nigam, CEO & Co-founder, Stratbeans, stated, “We are glad to work with Zivame and to simplify its workflows by creating automated learning frameworks. Started with an elementary approach, we will also introduce AI &Chatbot based learning for Zivame’s employees. With its stores pan India, Zivame’s workforce is from diverse backgrounds, therefore, they needed a scalable platform that could bring standardization in customer service so as to ensure a seamless customer experience. We are certain that our platform will steer the growth trajectory for their business.”

Stratbeans has enabled digital transformation for over 100 organizations including TATA, Genpact, Aviva, HDFC, and ASPEN pharma by simplifying workflows with automated learning frameworks that helped these enterprises in saving time and cost in training new employees and upskilling the existing ones.

