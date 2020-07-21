Wipro joins Cloud-based quality management platform ComplianceQuest

Read Article

Wipro has announced a partnership with Cloud-based Enterprise Quality Management Software (EQMS) provider ComplianceQuest to develop transformative quality management solutions for the medical devices and life sciences industries.

ComplianceQuest, a Cloud-based system natively built and run on Salesforce, helps life sciences, medical devices and other manufacturers meet their quality, safety and compliance goals by connecting all relevant processes across the company and, externally with its global supply networks.

“Organisations committed to patient safety and regulatory compliance will benefit immensely from the combination of the ComplianceQuest solution portfolio and Wipro’s consulting and transformation expertise,” said Nagendra P. Bandaru, President, Cloud and IT Infrastructure Services (CIS) & Digital Operations & Platforms (DOP) at Wipro.

The solutions by Florida-based ComplianceQuest help customers deliver quality products and services in the safest, most sustainable way by mitigating risk, problems, and inefficiencies while protecting customers, employees, suppliers and brand.

“With this partnership, we can extend our software capabilities to bring sustained value to our customers through a combination of innovation in technology, process and resources,” said Prashanth Rajendran, CEO, ComplianceQuest.

