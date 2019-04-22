Flipkart inaugurates ‘Green datacenter’ at Hyderabad, Telangana, in association with CtrlS

Flipkart, the largest online marketplace e-commerce player in the country, today announced the launch of its datacenter in Hyderabad and investment in Telangana to strengthen its technology infrastructure. This is Flipkart’s second datacenter in the country and the first in the state of Telangana. The datacenter was inaugurated by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary IT and Commerce, Government of Telangana, along with Flipkart Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Mr. Rajneesh Kumar. This datacenter has been built in partnership with CtrlS, and Sridhar Pinnapureddy, CEO of CtrlS was also present on the occasion.

Flipkart’s new datacenter is a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country and will help strengthen its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India. This will further enhance the company’s ability to bring in more sellers and MSMEs to the platform and cater to more consumers in the country. This facility has been designed to be Tier-4 rated, most of the power consumed is fulfilled by renewable energy, and it is also one of the most energy efficient datacenters in India with a low overall PUE.

Speaking on the launch, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart said, “In the growing e-commerce business of Flipkart, datacenters plays a critical role in serving our sellers & customers better, as well as ensuring business continuity. Our new datacenter at Hyderabad is a testimony of our investment in the ecosystem and the state. We recognize the tremendous opportunity for sustained data-driven transformation in India and we are pleased by the support we have received from the State Government in our efforts. We are determined to continue growing the business and create a viable ecosystem for MSMEs, local manufacturers and in the process create quality local jobs.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary IT & Commerce, Government of Telangana said: “Telangana was the first state to come out with a dedicated policy on datacenters, and to see such encouraging results come out is very satisfying for all of us. We welcome Flipkart and its team as they establish their first datacenter in the state. Their investment and commitment to the business will further strengthen Telangana as the first choice of IT and Tech companies to not only scout for talent but for further strengthening their technology infrastructure establishments as well. The technology infrastructure support we have created in Telangana in collaboration with the industry allows for stronger technology solutions and support for businesses as well as provides for a better future for our youth.”

The modern and state of the art datacenter is built for security, scale, elasticity and multi-zone resilience with Flipkart designed racks, intelligent power & cooling, and customized hardware for mission critical computing, storage, artificial intelligence & machine learning capabilities, backed by an ultra-low latency network. This datacenter will power Flipkart’s further growth and help the company in its preparedness for larger scale of operations in the country, and adds to technology capabilities in its cloud platform software that supports Flipkart’s core solutions.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com