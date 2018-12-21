India needs solid digital strategy to succeed in data age: Seagate

As India accelerates in its journey towards digital transformation, there will inevitably be a data deluge and the country needs to devise a solid strategy to succeed in the data age, a top executive from global data storage company Seagate Technology said.

“With technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT) becoming central for business productivity and governance alike, a solid digital strategy will be the key to success in the data age,” stressed BS Teh, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Sales Operations at Seagate Technology.

During a roundtable discussion, Teh emphasised on the significance of data-readiness and investment in data management infrastructure across industries.

“Digitisation is profoundly changing the shape of business today in India, as organisations make use of data technologies for productivity expansion, data monetisation and value creation, impacting consumers and companies in every industry,” Teh added.

The volume of data created globally will grow from 33 Zettabytes (ZB) in 2018 to 175 ZB by 2025, said the company which organised the roundtable discussion about India’s data trends and digital landscape in light of the findings in IDC’s “The Digitisation of the World-From Edge to Core” report.

Data will impact nearly all industries in India, including financial services, media and entertainment, healthcare and manufacturing — the four industries studied in the “Digitization of the World” report using the DATCON (data readiness condition) index, said Seagate.

The index is the first of its kind that evaluates the management, usage and monetisation of data to help inform businesses how they should take action to prepare, analyse and manage the growth in data.

