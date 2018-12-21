Online health camp myUpchar healthcare app ‘Saathi’ in Lucknow

In a bid to reach out to the far-flung areas and provide healthcare to people living in the countryside, India’s largest online health camp, myUpchar, launched its ‘Saathi’ app and ‘Health Card’ in Lucknow. “Under the new model, myUpchar has a partner in the operating villages along with a team of volunteers and support staff, who collect the basic details like weight, height, blood pressure, glucose, pulse and temperature, and shares those on the app with the doctor,” an official said.

In view of the upcoming trends of online healthcare services in different cities, myUpchar decided to launch it for the rural population. In the near future, myUpchar will be participating in the healthcare awareness and soon bring in e-clinic networks.

“The focus of myUpchar is to solve the real healthcare problems in rural India where there are negligible healthcare facilities. Unlike other healthcare companies who serve only the elite class people, myUpchar is putting in every effort and hard work to solve the healthcare problems of the rural population in our country,” the portal’s Co-funder Rajat Garg said.

Further elaborating, he added, “The demand for online healthcare services is more in Lucknow as compared to the other cities of India. Every month, 11 per cent of Lucknow’s population has been seen urging for online healthcare services, which inspired us to launch ‘Saathi’ as well as ‘Health Card’ in Lucknow.”

