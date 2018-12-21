Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Govt launches iGOT programme as part of Digital India initiative

A Skill Development Centre in Ludhiana. (Source: Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh has launched the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training Programme) developed by Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. It is said to augment the existing training mechanism with online module-based training, coupled with certification, and make training inputs available to government servant on site and on flexitime basis.

The initiative aims at “Competent Civil Services for Good Governance”. He also launched Hybrid Course on Administrative Laws developed by DoPT in collaboration with the premier law school, National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru. On the occasion, RTI Portal on Judgments/Orders of Supreme Court, High Courts and CIC, was also launched that will provide a learning environment for all stakeholders under which a repository on the landmark cases on the RTI will be available at one place.

The DoPT Secretary Dr C Chandramouli said that appropriate training is of vital importance for public service delivery. This online programme is a part of overall ‘Digital India’ flagship programme of the government. The DoPT will encourage and keep adding more programmes to this platform, he added.

Secretary, DARPG & Pensions, K V Eapen said that Department of Pensions has taken several initiatives for the benefit of pensioners such as organising First Pension Adalat, root cause analysis of the grievances and issuing Digital Life Certificates, etc. He said that recently many changes have been incorporated in National Pension System (NPS) based on the recommendations of a committee of Government.

iGOT is said to augment the existing training mechanism with online module-based training coupled with certification. This will make training inputs available to government servant on site and on flexitime basis. Furthermore, the training will be focussed and targeted to the requirement of the officials. The training courses under this programme will be accessible through DoPT’s web portal.


