India’s first-ever consignment of NVIDIA H100 arrives at Yotta’s NM1 data center park
Yotta Data Services has announced the arrival of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs at NM1 data center, marking a significant leap in AI development. The first cluster, consisting of over 4000 GPUs, was received by Sunil Gupta, Co-founder, MD & CEO, on March 14th. This milestone strengthens Yotta’s partnership with NVIDIA and underscores its commitment to expanding GPU resources, aiming to scale up to 32,768 GPUs by 2025. The arrival of NVIDIA H100 GPUs will facilitate Yotta’s goal of democratising GPU access, fostering innovation, and driving competitiveness across sectors.