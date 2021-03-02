RailTel bags Digital Tech Sabha Excellence Award for its two tier III Data Centres

Express Computer


Miniratna PSU, RailTel Corporation has received Express Computer Digital Technology Sabha Excellence Award 2021 under Data Centre category.  RailTel has two ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) empanelled tier-III data centers accredited by UPTIME USA at Gurugram and Secunderabad. The award was conferred at one of the biggest e-governance conferences, Digital Technology Sabha 2021, organised by Express Computer held from 23rd to 25th February 2021.

RailTel provides an array of data centre services including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), dedicated hosting, managed services, cloud storage, managed e-Office services, disaster recovery services and Aadhaar authentication services. RailTel has its own cloud – Railcloud—and has recently been empaneled with MeitY. E-office application for  Indian Railways and other PSUs is hosted on the RailCloud. The Hospital Management Information System(HMIS) application being implemented by RailTel for Indian Railway  is also being deployed on RailCloud. With the current government policy push for keeping the data inside the country as per the draft data policy, RailTel sees a huge revenue growth opportunity using and expanding its data centres. The increasing trend of companies and PSU’s adopting digital practices in their business operations will also help in generating more revenue from data centre business. 

About RailTel

RailTel a ‘Mini Ratna’ (Category-I) Central Public Sector Enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country (Source: CRISIL Report “Assessment of the telecom and telecom data services industry in India” dated September 2020) owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country. Along with a strong a reliable network of 59,098 RKM of optic fibre (as of 31st January 2021), RailTel has two tier three data centers as well.


