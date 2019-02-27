Raritan introduces Next Gen SmartSensors for real time insights on Data Center Environments

New Delhi— Raritan introduces new monitoring sensors technology to provide data center operators an accurate view of Data centers (DC) environments at the rack, aisle, and facility level. Additionally, it also alerts them on potential risks and allows monitoring of the cabinet’s temperature, humidity, airflow, and air pressure — as well as detect water leaks, vibrations and unauthorized openings of cabinet doors.

The Next Generation SmartSensors provides real time environment notifications on DC health, enabling an increased response time during potential attacks. It helps in quick identification of hot spots, optimally cool equipment, and prevent costly downtime. SmartSensors can be easily connected to the existing rack power infrastructure which can help in cost optimization and faster deployment.

Anjani Kumar, India Country Manager, Raritan-a brand of Legrand says, “Today’s data center managers require faster access to relevant and actionable insights on DC health to optimise cooling, power & enhance physical security at the rack level, aisle & facility level. Raritan’s next gen SmartSensors deliver unmatched operational efficiency & security for data center environments across on premise, CoLo & Cloud facilities. We at Raritan, are trying to empower many rack applications across various industries in India, specifically in the BFSI, Defence, Telecom, IDC etc. Our Smart sensors address many real time challenges like security compliance to rack level access through Smartlocks, secured access control for out of premises racks through USB Camera, Proximity Sensors and Smartlock, environmental protection through smoke, water leakage detection and airflow sensors, alerts through SMS, buzzer and hooter, tracking devices inside the rack through its asset management sensors. We have covered many challenges at the rack through our sensors and committed to deliver for all upcoming challenges as well “

Some of the key benefits of SmartSensors include:

– Save on cooling by confidently raising data center temperatures.

– Check airflow and air pressure to and from racks to prevent hot spots and bypass recirculation.

– Make strategic decisions on cooling design and containment.

– Set thresholds and alerts to monitor on-site and remote facilities.

– Improve data center uptime by receiving alerts for any fault conditions.

