Schneider Electric bets big on its AI-based solution for data center cooling

Buoyed by multiple industries which are increasingly going digital, the Indian data center market is on a huge upswing. ICRA Research estimates that the Indian data center market is expected to grow 5x with an overall capacity edition of 3,900-4,100 MW of capacity in the next five years.

However, with the increasing demand for digital services and the rise of cloud computing, data centers are under immense pressure to maintain optimal temperatures while keeping energy costs low. This is where Schneider believes that its AI-based solution, EcoStruxure IT Advisor: Cooling Optimize, has great potential.

Says Sachin Bhalla, Vice President, Secure Power, Schneider Electric India, “The typical data center setup involves numerous servers arranged on racks with cooling machines attempting to regulate the heat generated. However, our revolutionary software takes a different approach. It intelligently monitors temperature fluctuations throughout the data center and gives precise inputs to different units to ensure that proper cooling is maintained across the entire facility. For example, it can check the impact of a fan on different points in the data center? It can switch off one fan and observe. It can then observe the same situation for say, 50 fans, and see how it changes the temperature. If it is controlling 50 fans, it will sequentially switch on, switch off different fans and see what happens at various points in the data center. By sequentially switching fans on and off, our software learns how to optimize temperature control and reduce power consumption. This technology can save up to 35% of energy consumption on cooling power alone.”

Sachin Bhalla says that whether a company is a large co-location player or a company setting up a captive data center, the product can be utilized to significantly lower energy costs and increase operational efficiency. It provides real-time analysis of critical data center parameters such as temperature, humidity, and airflow to eliminate hot spots and diagnose potential facility risks

One of the key features of Cooling Optimize is its closed-loop system. This system continuously monitors and adjusts cooling settings based on real-time data analysis, ensuring that cooling is delivered precisely where it’s needed without wasting energy. This results in significant cost savings for businesses while improving overall reliability and availability.

The solution is powered by an AI engine. This AI engine is responsible for analyzing real-time data from various sensors and making adjustments to the cooling system accordingly. The AI engine uses machine learning algorithms to continuously improve its performance and adapt to changing conditions in the data center environment. The role of AI is crucial as it enables the product to deliver precise cooling where it’s needed, resulting in significant energy savings while maintaining optimal temperatures. The AI engine also helps identify potential facility risks and hot spots, allowing businesses to take proactive measures before any issues arise. Overall, the integration of AI technology is a key factor that sets it apart from other cooling solutions in the market. It enables businesses to optimize their data center operations with greater precision and efficiency, resulting in improved reliability, availability, and sustainability.

With a majority of businesses focusing on improving their sustainability parameters, this solution can be a perfect fit. “In a country like India, where energy resources are limited and there is a growing focus on sustainability, this product can help businesses reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals. Overall, this solution has the potential to be a game-changer for businesses in India looking to optimize their data center cooling systems while reducing their energy consumption and contributing to a more sustainable future.”