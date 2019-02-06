Spectra Partners with Versa to offer Software-Defined Managed Services for the Digital Enterprise

Versa Networks recently announced a partnership with Spectra, India’s leading and only service provider offering Internet and broadband on end-to-end optical fibre network. Versa SD-WAN solutions will be used by Spectra to enhance its portfolio of networking solutions enabling small, medium and large enterprises to benefit from a secure, flexible and customizable managed services experience, accelerating the customer’s digital transformation journey.

Growing businesses are realizing the challenges posed by conventional WAN infrastructures like network complexity, lack of agility, increasing cost of network operations and management, lack of visibility and skyrocketing bandwidth demands. With this new joint offering, Spectra and Versa aim to address these inherent challenges of the conventional modes of connectivity.

“Spectra can now offer its customers a broad range of integrated services like WAN and SaaS optimization, application aware and outcome based intelligent traffic routing, network security, and a centralized management and monitoring portal for network, application performance and security along with Internet connectivity,” said Kumar Mehta, co-founder and CDO, Versa Networks. “Versa’s solution enables Spectra to offer connectivity and security services at huge Opex and Capex savings to our customers. The completely managed service by Spectra will appeal to any enterprise held back by limited availability of skilled IT resources, budgets and time.”

Spectra utilizes Versa FlexVNF, a secure Cloud IP multi-service, multi-tenant software platform certified by NSS Labs and ICSA Labs for enterprise-class security that provides a complete suite of Layer 3 to Layer 7 security, NGFW and UTM functionality. Versa is named as a Visionary in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. Additionally, Versa’s WAN-edge solution is rated in the top three use cases for small, medium and large deployments in Gartner’s research report: Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

“Presently the SD-WAN and network security markets are multi-billion-dollar annual revenue opportunities, which are mainly served with traditional box and connectivity solutions. Spectra is leading the transformation of these offerings to the managed services model with software-defined networking solutions. Versa is a strategic partner collaborating with Spectra to develop its managed service offerings for businesses, which fits perfectly into our vision of delivering a 10x value proposition and differentiated experience for business customers,” said Udit Mehrotra, CEO, Spectra.

Enterprises using Spectra’s software-defined manage services are able to benefit from:

· An SD-WAN solution that seamlessly supports hybrid and public cloud infrastructures

· Lower Capex by 25% and a significant reduction in TCO

· 100% uptime with redundancy over broadband/wireless/LTE making it significantly affordable especially for small enterprises

· 10x improvement in bandwidth compared to traditional WAN-based on MPLS alone

· Integrated network security with Next Generation Firewall and Unified Threat Management features

· Get started overnight: deployment time reduced from months to hours

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com