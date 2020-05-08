‘Tagbin’ – An Experience Driven Technology Service Company Redefines Digital Experiences

Read Article

Smart Traffic Management, Intelligent Transportation Management, Development of Smart Applications for Government and making of Smart City Experience Centres are some of the heads under which Tagbin operates. Working on the B2G & B2B model, Tagbin has served giants of the corporates like Mercedes, Coca-cola and the Government.

Let’s explore their business model.

What has Tagbin’s experience been with working on smart cities? Please acquaint us with some projects that you are working on.

We work on 2 different types of projects for smart cities.

1) End to End Design, Development, and Maintenance of Experience Center for Smart City: We developed the Dholera Smart City Experience Center that describes the future of the smart city through a journey of interactive zones using experiential technology.

This experience center is used by the DICDL (Dholera Industrial City Development Limited) authority, as a short glimpse of the smart future at Dholera to attract investments for the Dholera Smart City and keep them open for discussion. Foreign investors have visited the experience center who have signed Rs. 21,300 Crore as an investment in the smart city.

2) We are also working on delivering smart solutions for smart city projects, like an intelligent transportation management system for the statewide public transportation network.

What’s the latest project you are working on?

1. The most prestigious project – PM Museum, was awarded just before the COVID-19 lockdown started and that is a matter of pride for us.

2. Social Response: Before the Launch of the Arogya Setu App, we have also voluntarily helped the IT department of Himachal State govt to develop a Covid19 quarantine app with EPass approval with features and Quarantine map. The App was in the testing phase, this was a social response non-profitable project for fighting against COVID19.

3. Video Conferencing and Document Management System for Govt Departments: We also recognized another challenge in govt. departments for collaborating on a secured platform and maintain privacy while working online. So, we are developing a highly secured video conferencing app and a document management platform for govt. departments. Both these are at the testing phase. The document management portal is under testing phase now, it has the features to manage all types of documents in an organization and make it accessible and visible as per the hierarchy of the team members in a project or the organization.

4. AI-Based Kids Education App with 3D visuals in Augmented Reality: We are also working on a solution for the education of kids. This involves the 3D visual display with audio for answering questions and doubts of school children of preschool or class 1 standard. The app has inbuilt AI with Natural Language Processing which can identify the questions asked and display the answer in the Augmented Reality 3D view, with a human voice in it. We are working on describing the model of the Solar System as of now.

How has working with the Government been?

Working with the government has been a matter of pride. It doesn’t feel like we are working for any organization. It feels more like we are contributing our skills in the growth and development of Our Nation. Every project which we have done with Govt. is of global standard and an achievement in itself. One of the best is the recently awarded prestigious PM museum project. One of our Digital Museum Project was also been inaugurated by the PM of our Nation.

In the last few years, we have successfully executed projects for both the Central and State Govt. Local Bodies. We are also working on Smart City IT Infrastructure projects. Every government project demands a high standard of execution.

How does technology spearhead all the advances that you are willing to bring to the table?

We follow an experience first for every technology project, which required a blend of both high-end technology knowledge, and at the same time, we ensure that the solution is great in experience for the look and feel.

All our projects have integrated the use of cutting edge hardware and software technologies like the development of App or ERP, sensor-based technology, 3D projection mapping, AR/VR/Mixed Reality.

In the case of Digital Museums and Experience centers, along with high end interactive experiential technologies, we also provide architecture planning, space design, fabrication, multimedia video, and graphic works. In some projects, some amount of civil is also necessary based on the scope of the project.

Did you have to face any major hiccups, if yes, please elucidate?

Government projects in our field have a longer gestation period as well as a longer project execution timeline. At times there is a lack of clarity on the brief which makes the entire process longer. But regardless of all the challenges, we have delivered projects successfully without any failures.

Are there any compromises on privacy? Could you delve a little deeper?

In Govt. IT and Digital Museum Projects has a working standard that is pre-set under all types of laws in their qualification and project execution guidelines. Those have to be met by any company applying for the project. For, Experiential Tech Projects, our prime aim is to build real-time online or offline engagement of customers or visitors, we collect and use user-related information only after the consent of the user.

