Express Computer

Home  »  Data Center  »   Techno Electric & Engineering Co Ltd Wins Prestigious Contract from RailTel Corporation of India Ltd to Develop Edge Data Centers in 102 Cities Across India

 Techno Electric & Engineering Co Ltd Wins Prestigious Contract from RailTel Corporation of India Ltd to Develop Edge Data Centers in 102 Cities Across India

Data CenterNews
By Express Computer
0 4

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL) is elated to announce that it has been awarded a contract to Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) by RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a Public Sector Undertaking wholly owned by Indian Railways.

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. Ltd. will design, build, finance, operate, and transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) as a Business Associate of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. in 102 cities across India over a twenty-year concession period extendable by five years.

“This is a major milestone for us and a testament to our commitment to building digital infrastructure for the people of India. We are bullish about digital empowerment in India, and this contract with RailTel will allow us to fulfil the needs of a rapidly growing digital population. We are honoured to be RailTel’s Business Associate and look forward to a long association,” said Mr. Ankit Saraiya, Director of Techno Electric & Engineering Company Limited (TEECL).
TEECL is at the forefront of revolutionizing digital infrastructure across India. With the establishment of Edge Data Centers, our data centre vertical is taking significant steps to enhance the digital experience and drive the widespread adoption of digital services among residents of rural and urban areas, thereby contributing to the country’s Digital India mission.

Edge Data Centers in India will play a pivotal role in meeting the low latency and high bandwidth requirements that are essential for a range of applications, including digital skills, financial inclusion, digital health & literacy, AI, AR, Internet of Things (IoT), content delivery, and cloud gaming. This infrastructure will ensure that customers receive optimal digital experiences, driving innovation and progress in various sectors.

In addition, Edge Data Centers will offer major benefits to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) by reducing latency and enhancing speed. This capability will enable more efficient content delivery, improve network performance, and support the increasing demand for high-quality, real-time services across the country.

The development of Edge Data Centers in the country represents a significant step toward achieving the vision of a digitally empowered India. TEECL remains dedicated to driving progress with cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, facilitating digital transformation on a national scale. RailTel’s optic fiber cable (OFC) network covers important towns and cities in India, including rural areas, covering over 70% of India’s population.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image