Veeam-Microsoft integration brings the best of both security and AI innovations for businesses: Kevin Purcell, Head of Global System Integrators Alliances, Veeam

Veeam is among the industry leaders in the data protection and cybersecurity space. It has joined hands with Microsft to come up with powerful solutions and integration of AI in strengthening data security as well as optimisation of functions. Kevin Purcell, Head of Global System Integrators Alliances, Veeam joined an exclusive conversation with Express Computer and shed light on the collaboration and how it can pose a boon for Global System Integrators.

Watch the full insightful interview: