Web Werks expands into Pune; launches its 4th data centre

Read Article

Web Werks, a national data center provider, announced the launch of its 4th data center in the country and the 2nd in Hinjewadi-Pune. This new standalone 35,000 sq.ft. structure is a well-equipped, next-generation Tier 3, Uptime designed data center with 5MW of power and rich interconnectivity. The newly constructed first phase of the Pune data center establishes Web Werks position among the top 3 data center providers in Pune. With a total capacity of 10MW, the facility will benefit from Web Werks being SAP Certified and also Carbon Neutral contributing to Global Go-Green concepts.

The Pune data center, built and designed to Tier 3 standards, offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions, and are thus geared to meet the growing demand of ‘Cloud Infrastructure’ needs of customers from Pune and outside. It also features state of the art Honeywell and Spectra Security Systems making it highly secured along with a 24×7 NOC. It will also act as a disaster recovery zone for the existing Web Werks data centers based in Mumbai and Delhi NCR and vice versa.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centers said, “We are pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of our new data center facility. This puts us in the Top 3 DC Players in Pune. Despite all the odds that surfaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the subsequent lockdown, and limited manpower to deploy, the construction work has been completed. Web Werks is geared to meet the growing demand for data centers in Pune to serve the needs of both customers in and outside Pune. We thank our current customers, vendors, and partners who have supported us throughout. We look forward to welcoming our first set of customers in the coming months.”

Since the inception of its first large data center in Mumbai in 2015, Web Werks has established itself as the leading, high availability, network dense, carrier-neutral colocation provider. Web Werks data centers are strategically located in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Pune- cities home to critical IT infrastructure of numerous Indian and global organizations.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]