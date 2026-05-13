AI has been hyped, feared, and often misunderstood. According to Splunk’s “State of Observability 2025” report, only 18 percent of organizations regularly use emerging AI technologies such as agentic AI. This e-book clears up the confusion by tackling five common myths and showing what AI can really do for observability and security.

See how AI and agentic AI combine to enhance human judgment, uncover insights faster, and bring greater reliability to observability and security. Here’s what you’ll learn:

The difference between agentic and generative AI

How humans and AI can make smarter decisions together

Clearer visibility across complex systems

The truth about AI control and complexity

Why AI adoption is easier than it seems

Curious about what AI can actually do? Download “5 Big Myths of AI and Agentic AI” to discover the truth about AI.