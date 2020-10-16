CISCO Intersight Solution Brief

Read Article

IT organizations are required to deliver applications and services faster while still ensuring the end-user experience. Operations teams need to be more efficient in order to reduce costs. Additionally, they need to support existing

infrastructure and applications while managing next-generation workloads that require computing at the edge, branch offices, data centers, and in public and private cloud environments.

This requirement to implement distributed applications supported by distributed computing is creating a growing gap between what these environments require and the expertise, processes, and tools to support them. Additionally, IT organizations are adopting DevOps practices to be more responsive to the business. They are also implementing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) management and automation platforms enhanced by artificial intelligence

(AIOps) to increase efficiency and continuously evolve.

Key benefits of Cisco Intersight

Convenience of a SaaS management platform

Proactive support and notifications to stay ahead of issues

Increase productivity and efficiency, including an intuitive UI and mobile app

Continuously evolves through AI and ML-driven insights and recommendations

