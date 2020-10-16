Cisco ACI: Take Your Data Center Network Anywhere Your Data Is

Take your data center network anywhere your data is.It also means networking professionals need to adjust how they think about the cloud: no longer in the singular, but as the multicloud. Modern, distributed data centers make operating at scale more difficult with traditional methods; however, those that can evolve will gain a massive competitive advantage.

The easiest way to get that advantage: Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) Beyond simplicity and a consistent policy model, Cisco ACI also provides:

IT workflow automation and application deployment agility

Open APIs and a programmable softwaredefined-networking fabric, with 65+ ecosystem partners

Security through whitelisting, policy enforcement, microsegmentation, and analytics

Workload mobility at scale

