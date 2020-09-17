Read Article

Imagine managing your entire application stack from the perspective of your applications. With the Cisco HyperFlex™ Application Platform for Containers you can deploy, orchestrate, secure, scale, optimize, and manage all of your modern applications, as well as their associated infrastructure—simply, efficiently, and consistently.

For too long, application teams have been disconnected from their infrastructure management teams. As microservices architecture adoption continues to rise, underlying software-defined infrastructure needs to be DevOps focused. Rather than being fixed and cumbersome, it needs to adapt quickly, responding and molding to new applications with a new pace of operational agility and simplicity to match code release velocity.

The HyperFlex Application Platform for Containers is a foundation for this application-driven infrastructure. It is a Kubernetes platform that takes the simplicity of hyperconverged infrastructure all the way to your applications. Cisco Intersight™ software as a service (SaaS) provides lifecycle management of the entire infrastructure, from deployment to workload optimization. This can radically simplify IT operations and increase agility for DevOps.

Highlights

Ready for the future: A foundational platform for your current and future application modernization

Economical: Supports containers as a service (CaaS) with no additional third-party hypervisor licensing cost

Agile: DevOps focus enables teams to increase code release velocity and ensure consistency

