Cisco Solutions for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Your users’ creativity and productivity are your competitive edge. Enabling users to capture that “ah-ha” moment, collaborate after hours, and use that quiet time away from the office when productivity is highest, on multiple devices and from anywhere they may be, are key elements of job satisfaction in today’s business world. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) delivers those key enablers.

In addition, providing a VDI solution for applications and virtual desktops also solves the complex, massive problem of securing your intellectual property. Your VDI users will create, modify, and retire content in the data center where you have control. Using policy-based file access, you can limit the capability for users to download data to physical devices. Keeping the data in the data center provides your organization not only security but gives you the ability to back up and recover your critical IP reliably and efficiently.

For example, say you have a large project rolling out in Chicago, but your organization is facing staffing constraints at the Chicago office. However, you have resources located in Dallas and Los Angeles that are ready to work. No problem. VDI slays the geographic workload-balancing dragon because, with VDI, applications and data reside in the same place, so applications and desktops are available from the data center to any user authorized to use them despite their physical location. No travel. No painfully long file download time. No file locking issues.

When your users need to collaborate and they are in different offices across town or across the country, VDI provides a mechanism for up to five users to share and control a single virtual desktop in real time. Get your brightest people working on solving your most pressing challenges without leaving their home location. Speed, agility, economy, and acceleration are possible as the world gets smaller with VDI.

