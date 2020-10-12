CISCO Webex Meetings at a Glance

Read Article

Cisco Webex® Meetings is the world’s most popular video conferencing service for the enterprise. Meet securely with integrated audio, video, and content sharing on any device. Smart features, including Webex Assistant and People Insights, bring artificial intelligence to automate meeting tasks and enhance your relationships.

Your must-have features

Easy to use

● Easy to schedule, easy to join, easy to share

● Available on any device—desktop, mobile, browser, video systems —with one consistent user experience

Innovative

● Never take notes in a meeting again with Webex Assistant for Webex Meetings, the first digital in-meeting assistant, offering voice commands, real-time transcripts, closed captioning, notes, and highlights

● People Insights lets you get to know the people in your meeting

with useful information right at your fingertips

Secure

● Highly secure so you don’t have worry about strangers in your meeting

Scalable

● Easy to deploy and scale as your organization grows

Easy to manage

● Get real-time access and details on Cisco Webex meetings, such as meeting duration and participants list through Webex Control Hub

