Cisco Network Assurance and Insights

Notwithstanding the scale and complexity of an infrastructure that is ever growing, Network administrators are expected to prevent problems and recover from them faster when they do occur. Troubleshooting, root-cause analysis, and remediation of network issues are common challenges for any infrastructure operation. Though just three simple actions, they require network operators to have a high level of domain expertise and the ability to correlate complex IT environments to prevent or fix issues while upholding the infrastructure uptime to honor Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) with minimum disruption.

Benefits to business:

1. Highest Operational Uptime and Outage Mitigation to meet SLAs/SLOs

2. OpEx (Operational Expenditure) Optimization and IT Strategic Agility Enhancement

3. Security Compliance and Assurance

Benefits to IT:

1. Faster remediation of issues while increasing agility

2. Allow engineers to focus on mission critical work

3. Greater confidence and less risk in operating your network

