Fast-Tracking Mission-Critical Workloads to the Cloud with Oracle and AWS – Six Five Media

Fast-Tracking Mission-Critical Workloads to the Cloud with Oracle and AWS
Published on : Nov 28, 2025
How are industry giants Oracle and AWS joining forces to redefine enterprise cloud migration and deployment?
Host Daniel Newman is joined by two pivotal leaders: Karan Batta, SVP, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at Oracle, and Ruba Borno, VP, AWS Specialists & Partners at AWS, as they chat about the strategic collaboration poised to revolutionize how businesses move and manage their mission-critical workloads in the cloud.
Key takeaways include:
- Their Strategic Alliance: Explore the origins and powerful initial response to Oracle Database@AWS, revealing the forces that pushed Oracle and AWS to create this unique offering for enterprise workloads.
- Seamless Procurement & Value Creation: Walk through the streamlined AWS Marketplace experience tailored for Oracle Database@AWS, highlighting unique advantages like leveraging existing AWS commitments, Oracle’s BYOL (Bring Your Own License), and Support Rewards programs.
- Zero-ETL Integration for Advanced Analytics & AI: Guests share the transformative potential of zero-ETL integration between Oracle Database@AWS and Amazon Redshift services, dramatically enhancing data utility across AWS’s powerful analytics and AI services.
- Strategic Expansion & Migration Pathways: Understand the meticulous planning behind the regional availability of Oracle Database@AWS, aiming for broad expansion across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and learn how customers can initiate their seamless migration to this unified environment.