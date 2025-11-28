Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  How Organizations Can Get the Best of Oracle Database and Google Cloud – Six Five Media

How Organizations Can Get the Best of Oracle Database and Google Cloud – Six Five Media

Sponsored By:
Cloud Downloads Resources
Published on : Nov 28, 2025

Oracle Database Infrastructure + Google Cloud = efficient deployments?

Host Patrick Moorhead is joined by Google Cloud’s VP & GM of Databases Andi Gutmans and Karan Batta, SVP at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for a conversation on the synergies between Oracle Database and Google Cloud, and how organizations can leverage these technologies to enhance their data management and cloud strategies.

Highlights of their talk include:

  • The unique advantages of integrating Oracle Database with Google Cloud services
  • Strategies for seamless migration and deployment of Oracle workloads on Google Cloud
  • Considerations for maximizing performance and security when using Oracle Database in a Google Cloud environment
  • Success stories and use cases of businesses utilizing this partnership
  • Future developments in the collaboration between Oracle and Google Cloud

PLEASE FILL THE FORM TO DOWNLOAD THE ASSET

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.


    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy.. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.


    More from Oracle View More

    Fast-Tracking Mission-Critical Workloads to the Cloud with Oracle and AWS – Six Five Media

    How Enterprises Are Innovating with the Best of Oracle Database and Microsoft Azure – Six Five Media

    5 Benefits Hyperscaler Partnerships Deliver Now

    The Multicloud Imperative – Moor