How Organizations Can Get the Best of Oracle Database and Google Cloud – Six Five Media

Published on : Nov 28, 2025
Oracle Database Infrastructure + Google Cloud = efficient deployments?
Host Patrick Moorhead is joined by Google Cloud’s VP & GM of Databases Andi Gutmans and Karan Batta, SVP at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for a conversation on the synergies between Oracle Database and Google Cloud, and how organizations can leverage these technologies to enhance their data management and cloud strategies.
Highlights of their talk include:
- The unique advantages of integrating Oracle Database with Google Cloud services
- Strategies for seamless migration and deployment of Oracle workloads on Google Cloud
- Considerations for maximizing performance and security when using Oracle Database in a Google Cloud environment
- Success stories and use cases of businesses utilizing this partnership
- Future developments in the collaboration between Oracle and Google Cloud
