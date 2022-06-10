Express Computer


Fighting Financial Fraud with a Real‑Time Data Platform

Redis
Jun 10, 2022

As online banking usage grows, fraud has also expanded.

“With multiple sources and types of data comprising a digital identity, the challenge lies in updating everything quickly enough to stay ahead of criminals and avoid frustrating customers.”

Learn about the latest trends in financial fraud, how companies can fight back effectively, and how Redis is helping businesses achieve these goals. Download this paper to understand:

  • How AI/ML is being applied to combat transaction fraud
  • How to strengthen Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to fight identity fraud
  • How real-time transaction monitoring and network analytics can enhance anti-money laundering (AML) compliance

