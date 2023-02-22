Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  DNS Security Architecture as SecOps Force Multiplier

DNS Security Architecture as SecOps Force Multiplier

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Resources Security Security Security Edge
Published on : Feb 22, 2023

This whitepaper from SANS sheds much-needed light on how the architectural components of the Domain Name System (DNS) are both a prime target for cyber attacks and the key to boosting SecOps efficiency and effectiveness.

Grab your copy, and discover:

  • How cyber criminals exploit DNS architecture in distributed denial of service attacks
    The ways that DNS is uniquely suited helping SecOps detect threats sooner and restore operations faster
  • Best practices for an effective DNS security architecture

Complete the form to receive your copy of the SANS Whitepaper: DNS Security Architecture as SecOps Force Multiplier.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Infoblox about its products, events and services.


    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Infoblox. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.




    More from Infoblox View More

    The Future of Cloud: What to Expect In 2023

    SANS 2022 Multicloud Survey: Exploring the World of Multicloud

    Cyber Threat Report by Infoblox

    Reliable Reputation
    LIVE Webinar

    Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

    Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
    REGISTER NOW 
    Powered by Convert Plus
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image