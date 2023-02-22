DNS Security Architecture as SecOps Force Multiplier
Sponsored By: Infoblox
Resources Security Security Security Edge
Published on : Feb 22, 2023
This whitepaper from SANS sheds much-needed light on how the architectural components of the Domain Name System (DNS) are both a prime target for cyber attacks and the key to boosting SecOps efficiency and effectiveness.
Grab your copy, and discover:
- How cyber criminals exploit DNS architecture in distributed denial of service attacks
The ways that DNS is uniquely suited helping SecOps detect threats sooner and restore operations faster
- Best practices for an effective DNS security architecture
Complete the form to receive your copy of the SANS Whitepaper: DNS Security Architecture as SecOps Force Multiplier.