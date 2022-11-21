In this algorithm Infoblox have described can be replicated by organizations so that they can apply it to their own data, and use the results in any number of ways: from assessing risk to making policy decisions, to threat hunting.

The algorithm provides a consistent, interpretable scoring methodology that can be applied to multiple types of data sets, such as TLDs, nameservers, and registrars.

Complete the form to receive your copy of Reliable Reputation.