Reliable Reputation

Sponsored By: Infoblox
Security
Published on : Nov 21, 2022

In this algorithm Infoblox have described can be replicated by organizations so that they can apply it to their own data, and use the results in any number of ways: from assessing risk to making policy decisions, to threat hunting.

The algorithm provides a consistent, interpretable scoring methodology that can be applied to multiple types of data sets, such as TLDs, nameservers, and registrars.

