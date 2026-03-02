Data is one of the most improperly used and mismanaged assets of any organization. It comes in a dizzying array of unpredictable formats, volumes and velocity. But it contains powerful business and operational insights that can help you quickly diagnose service problems, detect advanced security threats and even uncover the fingerprints of fraud.

This comprehensive e-book provides a high level overview of common data types and sources, and the value it can provide across your organization in IT, security, business analytics and IoT use cases.

Register for your complimentary copy of The Essential Guide to Data to learn about