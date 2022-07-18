Express Computer

Understanding DNS Threats and How to Use DNS to Expand Your Cybersecurity Arsenal

Jul 18, 2022

Cyber threats that rely on DNS are escalating rapidly. DNS is the leading pathway for crippling and costly malware, ransomware and DDoS attacks. As a result, organizations everywhere are scrambling to fully understand the role of DNS in modern cyber threats—and how to respond.

That comprehensive understanding is what you’ll find in this latest report from the award-winning journalists at Dark Reading. Understanding DNS Threats and How to Use DNS to Expand Your Security Arsenal is packed with insider insights, observations and findings from top government agencies and vendors from across the cyber security spectrum.

Read it and get:

  • Deep-dive coverage of all things DNS—from threats to top DNS security strategies
  • A detailed profile of a new class of DNS vulnerabilities you need to know about
  • A common DNS vulnerability that could potentially affect hundreds of millions of IoT devices

