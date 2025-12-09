Express Computer

Understanding Zero Trust: Insights from Splunk and Amazon Web Services

Published on : Dec 9, 2025

The public sector faces a growing and ever-changing number of regulations with which they need to comply. Security modernization is no longer just a priority, it’s a federal requirement. And with a dizzying array of zero trust frameworks and guidelines, agencies need partners that truly understand zero trust to help them adhere and solve their agency’s challenges, no matter where they are on their zero trust journey.

In this e-book, you’ll discover:

  • The driving forces behind zero-trust adoption
  • What a successful strategy entails and how to implement it
  • How to reimagine what it means to be secure with the help of Splunk and AWS

