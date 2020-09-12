Express Computer


8 Best Practices to Optimise your IT to Accelerate Digital Transformation

By IBM
Organisations are trying to stay competitive by designing, deploying, and managing complex multicloud environments across vendors and platforms.

But more than anything, technology integration across hybrid multicloud environments can be complex and risky, highlighting the need for the right tools and skills. While migrating business-critical enterprise apps, existing IT infrastructures, and skillsets should be managed alongside risk and cost controls.

Adhering to these 8 great practices can ensure that your cloud journey and your business realities and objectives are in sync, and ready to be transformed.

