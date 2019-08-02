Airtel builds digital network for UP government

Telecom major Bharti Airtel said it has designed and implemented a State Wide Area Network (SWAN) for the Uttar Pradesh government as part of the Centre’s e-governance initiative.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma launched the network “UPSWAN 2.0”.

“UPSWAN 2.0 comprises of 885 Points of Presence (PoPs) across the state and is designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity for delivery of government services to citizens over a ”closed user group” network,” an Airtel statement said.

“This modern network infrastructure now digitally connects all state headquarters, district headquarters, block headquarters and tehsil headquarters across Uttar Pradesh,” it added.

