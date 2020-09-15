Convergence of cyberspace & physical space is technology of future: K’tka Dy CM

Read Article

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the Minister for IT, BT and Science & Technology, said on Monday that the convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which is going to have a huge impact on all the sectors, including the economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the four-day “India Innovative Summit-2020”, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through an online platform, Narayana said that this convergence technology makes use of emerging AI (artificial intelligence) to accurately analyse the larger amount of data that would be collected by the sensors deployed in the physical space.

He further claimed that the convergence would lead to a drastic impact on medical, agriculture and other sectors and would impact the education sector as well in a bigger way, particularly in the backdrop of the new education policy which is going to be implemented.

“The state government is very eager to adopt and encourage this convergence technology. This is expected to enable the state government to enhance its resilience, accountability, transparency and performance several times higher,” Narayana said.

–IANS

