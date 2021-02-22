Curtain Raiser: Digital Technology Sabha 2021, Govt CXOs to discuss preponement of digitisation

Read Article

The Express Computer’s (An Indian Express Group initiative) 29th edition of Digital Technology Sabha will be organised on February 23, 24, 25 in a virtual mode. Considering the challenges thrown by the pandemic, the theme of this year’s Technology Sabha is ‘Empowering A New Era Of Governance’

Technology initiatives have since long been critical for improving governance, Their significance, as never before was in evidence during the Covid-19 crisis, as government departments worked against time and under immense pressure to usher in a new era of contactless e-governance. From the landmark faceless initiative taken by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to the Ministry of Health rolling out telemedicine platforms to improve the reach and access of healthcare facilities, 2020 saw the empowering of a new era of governance.

Even as the global pandemic raged across India, State and Central government departments proactively used emerging technologies to track, monitor and treat Covid-19 patients, as well as made concrete efforts to devise solutions to open the economy and bring back normalcy.

From using mobile apps such as Aarogya Setu to track Covid 19 patients, and using analytics to monitor the transmission rates, the role of technology has never been more important.

The agenda and the speaker list for the three day proceedings can be accessed here.

The highlights of the Digital technology Sabha will be as under:

Tuesday, Feb 23

Fireside Chat :

Topic : Building the digital foundation for a strong and vibrant India

Speakers :

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, Govt of India

Vikram K, Senior Director, Industry Verticals, HPE India

Srikanth RP, Editor, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group (Moderator)

Special Address :

Topic : The role of NIC in strengthening e-Governance in the country

Speaker : Dr Neeta Verma, DG, NIC, MeitY, Govt of India

Special Address :

Topic : The digital transformation of Healthcare

Speaker : Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Govt of India

February 24, Wednesday

Keynote Address :

Topic : Promoting e-Governance for empowering citizens

Speaker : Dr Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Govt of India

Special Address :

Topic : RailTel’s journey of digital transformation

Speaker : Puneet Chawla, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel Corporation, Ministry of Railways, Govt of India

Special Address :

Topic : Technology Enabling Services for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat

Speaker : Abhishek Singh, President & CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Govt of India

