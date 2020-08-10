eBay inks MoU with UP govt for ‘One District One Product’ programme

Read Article

eBay has signed an MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for its ‘One District One Product’ program. The MoU will enable MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh to leverage eBay’s cross border platform and sell internationally across 190 countries. As part of the MoU, eBay will not only promote local art and crafts but will also help in skill development and self-employment.

This association will enable ODOP sellers and traders to seamlessly undertake e-commerce retail exports to over 190 markets in the world through a globally established marketplace platform.

To empower indigenous crafts and goods and support them with a competitive edge, eBay will offer special schemes (pricing and other benefits) curated specifically for sellers and traders associated with the ODOP cell. In addition to this, eBay will train and provide sellers with requisite knowledge and skill-set about various aspects of online retail including listing products online, shipping policies, and product descriptions amongst others to undertake transactions with audiences across the globe.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), MSME & Export Promotion, Government of UP, said, “the government is working to catalyze entrepreneurship and creating an ecosystem that promotes better market for outputs, such as handicrafts, leather products, wood & metal craft. At the same time, the MSME sector needs a bridge to swiftly tap hitherto unexplored opportunities and sell indigenous products in the international market. This is where the role of companies like eBay becomes pivotal. By leveraging partnerships with rural MSMEs and artisans, eBay, like our other ecommerce partners can help ODOP aligned artisans explore endless opportunities across the spectrum of indigenous skills. In order to achieve ‘Make in India’ greater heights, partnerships like these will play an important role in amplifying the multi-sectoral role that MSMEs can play. I hope eBay will also help us to become a global hub for exports of handicrafts and other goods”.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Vidmay Naini, India Country Manager at eBay said, “We are delighted to partner with the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s One District One Product program. Being a true marketplace, eBay has always recognized the immense potential and scope of MSMEs and artisans from across Indian markets. Through this association, we are delighted to introduce the sellers and artisans from Uttar Pradesh to a world full of opportunities across the globe. We will work in conjunction with state government to further bring about modifications in policies hereby boosting e-commerce retail trade from Uttar Pradesh”.

“We are strongly in favor of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s appeal to be local for vocal and promote Indian entrepreneurs globally,” added Vidmay Naini.

eBay will work closely with Government of Uttar Pradesh ODOP team to onboard sellers and expand their business globally. The association will also allow eBay access to relevant government bodies, industry and trade associations and initiate meaningful dialogue to ease the norms for e-commerce retail exports in India.

