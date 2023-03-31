Kerala gets ‘Best Performing State Government – Award’ for the e-Procurement Project

The e-Tenders Portal (https://etenders.kerala.gov.in) of the Government of Kerala has been selected as one of the ‘Best Performing State Government – Award’ by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology based on various parameters and key performance indicators like shortest completion of the tender cycle, increase in bids received, use of the online payment, least number of corrigendum, etc.

The award was given at the ‘National Workshop on eProcurement’ which was organised by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in association with the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Government of India on 27th March 2023 in New Delhi.

Kerala State IT Mission Director Anu Kumari and Beena G, Program Coordinator, NIC, Kerala have received the award on behalf of the Kerala Government. The award was presented by Rajesh Gera, Director General, NIC, in the presence of Alka Mishra. Deputy Director General, NIC, and other key dignitaries.

Kumari acknowledges the effort of the entire team. She said, “On behalf of the team and the Government of Kerala, I would like to record our happiness at having received the award. It is definitely a big boost for the whole team which will then strive all the more in performing its duties efficiently and making the system more reachable and accessible for various departments.”

She emphasised the help desk component of the e-Procurement implementation of Kerala. There is a dedicated team who strive hard and help the departments end-to-end – right from the registration to final selection of vendors.

While briefing Express Computer on the project, Kumari said that the project was implemented and managed by Kerala State IT Mission across the State through the PMU & Helpdesk. “The project’s core objectives are to enhance transparency, security, and competitiveness, and attract wider participation in Government procurements and tendering activities. The government of Kerala is believed to be performing extremely well in the e-procurement system. From December 2011 to March 2023, the state floated 7,53,637 of e-tenders with a total value of Rs. 3,05,897 Crore,” she added further.

While sharing her perspective further, Kumari added that such e-Governance Initiatives like the e-Tending portal have a huge impact on the efficiency and efficacy, and functioning of various government agencies, PSUs, etc. “The foremost impact is transparency. Besides, It enhances competitiveness and attracts wider participation in government procurement. Statistics that have been quoted is a proof of the wide acceptance of the portal across government agencies as well as the among the bidders. It simply strengthens the governance mechanism within the state,” she highlighted.

The state had on-boarded 5,436 Tender Inviting Authorities, and a total of 20111 officials registered in the e-Procurement System from December 2011 to March 2023.

Sharing his views on the achievement, Mohan Krishnan P V, Scientist-G, SIO, NIC, Kerala said that the State of Kerala had always been at the forefront when it came to adopting technologies in any government project. “Integrity, transparency, and probity have been the primary concerns for the State Government, and these principals have been practicing in all tendering processes,” Krishnan added. He further congratulated the team and said that NIC is glad to have contributed to the project positively.

The number of bidders registered in the e-Procurement System (from December 2011 – March 2023) is 58050. The state also trained 17,342 officials from various departments, PSUs, and Autonomous bodies in the same period.

e-Procurement portal was introduced by the Government of India as a Mission Mode Project (MMP) under National Governance Plan (NeGP) on 7th December 2011. The portal is designed by NIC.