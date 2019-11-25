Odisha govt inks MoU with eGov Foundation for state-wide municipal services platform

To achieve the plan of driving e-governance and improved citizen services across all 114 Urban Local Bodies in the state, the Government of Odisha has signed an MoU with eGov Foundation on November 21, 2019. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, and other dignitaries from the Government of Odisha and eGov foundation.

Under the MoU, eGov Foundation will provide a full stack of municipal services applications along with its flagship DIGIT Platform (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) – Open Source Platform for Urban Governance. The application suite includes dashboard, ULB portal, public grievance management, finance and accounting, property tax management, trade license, online building permission system, etc which will be accessible through web and mobile app.

“This partnership would entail both Odisha govt and eGov Foundation driving their efforts towards initiatives that enable and position Odisha at the forefront of a citizen-centric, participatory governance. Bringing municipal services closer to the citizens and enabling the civic employees, Odisha aims at strengthening the social and economic performance of the cities and it’s urban development,” said G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary, Odisha.

“As a step further to foster e-Governance in the state, Odisha has adopted the twin strategies of boosting the efficiency of civic employees even as the delivery of municipal services are strengthened. Partnering with eGov Foundation will help Odisha govt accelerate adoption of information technology to reach scale, increase impact, and elevate the service delivery standards and mechanisms,” said Sangramjit Nayak, Director of Municipal Administration.

Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, added, “At eGov Foundation our mission is to improve the quality of life in India’s cities and towns by enabling responsive and reliable local services through our open platform -DIGIT. This partnership with Odisha govt is aimed at bringing citizens closer to the government by easy to access and transparent services and improving the accountability and capacity of civic employees by providing them tools and data to their jobs more efficiently.”

