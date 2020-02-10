Odisha Govt’s GO SWIFT Portal bags National e-Governance Award

Read Article

The Government of Odisha announced that, in a major achievement for its Department of Industries, the state’s Single Window Investor Facilitation & Tracking popularly known as GO SWIFT has bagged the National e-Governance Silver award for the year 2019-20 under the Category-1 ‘Excellence in Government Process Re-engineering for Digital Transformation’ by the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances of the Government of India (e-Governance division). The award was presented during the 23rd National conference on e-governance currently on in Mumbai.

The GO SWIFT portal goes beyond just the Single Window, One-stop Solution for approvals and clearances for Industrial projects, by providing the necessary support to the investors in the entire investment lifecycle.

One of the USPs of this portal is the GO-PLUS tool which is an online GIS based Industrial Land bank which helps investors, located anywhere around the globe, select suitable land parcels for their projects and GO SMILE, which ensures hassle free Synchronized Inspection of Industries by different departments in the same time frame, saving time and resources for the investor companies. Odisha is the only state to have this solution which has been received very well by the Industries of the state.

The incentive administration is also online through this portal, so also the post allotment services by IDCO through GO-iPASS.

Odisha is one of the few states in the country which has extended the industrial facilitation to the CSR administration by the Industries, through the GO CARE portal which is part of the GO SWIFT.

GO SWIFT has been acknowledged as a digital transformation tool that has changed an offline and manual intervention based process, involving undefined timelines and procedural delays, into a hassle free and paperless system that assures the user a responsive and transparent system delivering timely assistance through well synchronized team work. This system has reduced the single window approval time to just 20 days on an average from 390 days a few years back.

Such innovative steps have started yielding results by the virtue of which, Odisha cornered 18 per cent of the virgin investments drawn by all states and also edged past Maharashtra as the most attractive destination for investments during H1 or the April-September period of FY20 which is a huge achievement for the State.

The Government of India had already recognised GO SWIFT as a best practice and advised other states to emulate the same.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]