UIDAI launches ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ to drive next-generation digital identity transformation

Recognising the rapidly changing technological and regulatory landscape, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has embarked on a comprehensive strategic and technological review to shape the next decade of Aadhaar’s evolution through the new ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ framework.

The Aadhaar Vision 2032 roadmap aims to strengthen Aadhaar’s technological foundation, integrate emerging digital innovations, and ensure that India’s digital identity platform remains robust, inclusive, and future-ready. UIDAI’s technology stack — the backbone of Aadhaar services and a key enabler of India’s digital economy — is set for a major upgrade to meet future demands.

To guide this transformation, UIDAI has constituted a high-level Expert Committee under the chairmanship of Neelkanth Mishra, Chairperson, UIDAI. The committee brings together eminent experts and leaders from academia, industry, and public administration to provide strategic direction for strengthening Aadhaar’s innovation roadmap and enhancing its long-term technological sustainability.

The Expert Committee includes: Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI; Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI; Dheeraj Pandey, Founder, Nutanix; Sasikumar Ganesan, Head of Engineering, MOSIP; Rahul Matthan, Partner, Trilegal; Navin Budhiraja, CTO & Head of Products, Vianai Systems; Dr Prabaharan Poornachandran, Professor, Amrita University; Anil Jain, Professor, Michigan State University; Mayank Vatsa, Professor, IIT Jodhpur; and Abhishek Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General, UIDAI.

The committee will develop the Aadhaar Vision 2032 document, outlining the framework for next-generation Aadhaar architecture. This will align with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, as well as emerging global standards on privacy, data governance, and cybersecurity.

The Vision 2032 framework will focus on harnessing cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Advanced Encryption, and next-generation Data Security mechanisms. These technologies will ensure that Aadhaar remains resilient against evolving cybersecurity threats, scalable to meet future growth, and adaptive to the fast-changing digital ecosystem.

Through this initiative, UIDAI reaffirms its commitment to technological excellence, innovation, and public trust. The Vision 2032 roadmap is not only about sustaining technological leadership but also about reinforcing Aadhaar’s role as a secure, inclusive, and people-centric digital identity platform — one that continues to power India’s digital governance and economic transformation.