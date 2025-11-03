Express Computer

Indian Coast Guard Embarks on a Paperless, Technology-driven Future with DigiLocker Integration

NeGD–Coast Guard partnership marks a key milestone in defence digitisation, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and secure service delivery

By Express Computer
Officials from the National e-Governance Division and the Indian Coast Guard exchange the MoU for DigiLocker integration at ICG Headquarters, New Delhi.
In a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and embracing paperless governance, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has partnered with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), to integrate DigiLocker into its administrative framework.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the integration was signed between Nand Kumarum, President and CEO, NeGD, and IG Jyotindra Singh, Deputy Director General (HRD), at the ICG Headquarters, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Nand Kumarum said, “The MoU between NeGD and the Indian Coast Guard is a significant step towards comprehensive digital transformation in defence services. It aligns with the Government of India’s vision of empowering institutions through technology, strengthening data security, operational efficiency, and service delivery for India’s maritime defence personnel.”

Through this collaboration, the ICG aims to streamline document issuance and verification by adopting DigiLocker’s trusted digital framework. The initiative reinforces the Coast Guard’s commitment to paperless governance and secure digital service delivery, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and data integrity across administrative processes.

DigiLocker will enable the secure issuance, storage, and verification of key personnel documents such as service records, trade and experience certificates, and training credentials. Authorised Coast Guard Record Offices and units will be onboarded to issue digitally signed and verifiable records, eliminating physical paperwork and ensuring easy access to authenticated documents anytime, anywhere.

The integration will also simplify recruitment workflows by enabling digital verification of candidates’ academic documents, thereby enhancing transparency and credibility.

In the next phase, DigiLocker will support the onboarding of welfare and pension workflows, paving the way for a unified, secure, and fully digital documentation ecosystem within the Indian Coast Guard.

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

