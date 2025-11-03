India’s Cybersecurity Ecosystem Surges ahead: 400+ Startups, 6.5 Lakh Professionals Driving a $20 Billion Industry

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), today conducted a familiarisation visit and interactive session for journalists from European Union (EU) countries. The session was chaired by Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In and Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA), at MeitY, New Delhi.

Dr Bahl highlighted India’s rapid emergence as a global cybersecurity hub, powered by over 400 startups and a skilled workforce of 6.5 lakh professionals, driving a $20 billion industry. He noted that Indian innovators are building cutting-edge solutions for threat detection, cyber forensics, and AI-driven monitoring systems—reinforcing India’s commitment to a secure and resilient digital ecosystem.

Emphasising the evolving threat landscape, Dr Bahl described Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a “double-edged sword” that empowers both defenders and adversaries. He elaborated on how CERT-In employs AI-driven analytics and automation to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber incidents in real time, while simultaneously developing countermeasures against malicious AI-enabled attacks.

The session covered the roles and responsibilities of CERT-In in crisis management, vulnerability assessment, information sharing, and coordinated cyber incident response. Dr Bahl underlined that CERT-In issues timely alerts and advisories to organisations and citizens against emerging threats, enabling proactive protection without unnecessary alarm.

EU journalists were briefed on CERT-In’s ongoing cyber drills, capacity-building programmes, and international collaborations. Highlights included partnerships with France’s National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) on a joint report, “Building Trust in AI through a Cyber Risk-Based Approach,” and joint drills with the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats. Case studies on CERT-In’s initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity in Indian cooperative banks and safeguard citizens’ devices from bots and malware were also featured in the World Economic Forum’s Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025.

Dr Bahl shared that India reported 147 ransomware incidents in 2024, with CERT-In’s real-time intelligence sharing and forensic interventions playing a key role in mitigating their impact.

The session also highlighted CERT-In’s empanelment of auditors, specialised training initiatives, and policy support for startups developing indigenous cybersecurity technologies. Through research collaborations, public–private partnerships, and global cooperation, CERT-In is building a robust, trusted, and future-ready cyber defence architecture, aligned with the vision of Digital India.

The interaction concluded with a Q&A session where EU journalists exchanged perspectives on cross-border cooperation, data protection frameworks, and the evolving role of AI in global cyber governance.