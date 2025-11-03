Why cybersecurity must be treated as a pillar of supply chain governance

By: Ms. Smitha Shetty, Regional Director, APAC, Achilles Information Limited

For decades, supplier assurance has been defined by quality and safety standards. These frameworks continue to serve as essential markers of responsible business, yet they are no longer enough in an era where every process and transaction is digitally interconnected. Today’s supply chains operate through a network of shared data, cloud systems, and collaborative platforms, where resilience depends as much on digital trust as on operational excellence.

As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, the foundations of assurance must evolve. The next frontier is clear: cybersecurity must become a central pillar of supply chain governance. Modern supply chains are no longer linear systems of production and delivery. They have transformed into complex digital ecosystems where a single vulnerability can compromise an entire network of partners.



Digital Risk: A Perfect Storm?

In India, the scale of digital exposure has reached unprecedented levels. Recent studies reveal that 99 percent of Indian firms experienced data loss in 2024, while more than half of suppliers suffered third-party breaches. Yet, only about 10 percent of these incidents were reported publicly, reflecting a persistent lack of transparency in cyber risk disclosure.



This silence stems from a fear of reputational damage and a lack of structured frameworks for sharing risk information. Such opacity hides vulnerabilities that extend far beyond individual businesses. In a globally connected economy, one compromised supplier can endanger hundreds of business relationships. The expansion of digital integration across industries has further magnified this exposure.

Supply chains today rely on cloud platforms, IoT devices, artificial intelligence systems and collaborative software. Each of these elements introduces new interfaces that can be exploited by attackers. A ransomware event affecting a logistics software provider or an unpatched vulnerability in a vendor’s server can ripple across an entire ecosystem. The lesson from recent high-profile breaches is unmistakable: cyberattacks spread through supply chains faster than physical goods. In this environment, cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an auxiliary IT concern. It must be woven into the very fabric of supply chain assurance.

Bridging the Supply Chain Cyber Gap

Historically, supplier compliance programs have relied on measurable standards such as ISO certifications and QHSE audits. These have served organizations well in managing traditional risks but are ill-suited for today’s fast-evolving digital threats. Cyber risks change daily, exploiting interconnections that many organizations do not even realize exist. Addressing this requires a shift from compliance to continuous resilience.

India’s vast and diverse supplier ecosystem amplifies the challenge. It includes highly mature technology companies with advanced cybersecurity programs as well as small and medium enterprises that often lack the tools and resources to protect themselves. This uneven maturity creates weak links that cybercriminals can exploit to reach larger organizations. As India continues to position itself as a global hub for manufacturing and digital services, closing this gap is becoming increasingly important.

Embedding cybersecurity across the supplier lifecycle is essential. It begins at the procurement stage, where organizations should assess how suppliers handle data, maintain systems, and respond to incidents, alongside evaluating product quality and safety. Yet, annual reviews are no longer sufficient. Continuous monitoring, real-time visibility, and prompt communication of vulnerabilities are critical to preventing isolated weaknesses from escalating into systemic disruption.

From Compliance to Collaboration

Contracts and governance frameworks remain important tools in establishing accountability. Including clauses on incident reporting, data protection, and coordinated response measures helps set clear expectations. However, documentation alone cannot achieve real protection. Smaller suppliers often need practical support such as training, access to cybersecurity tools, and shared knowledge. Larger enterprises can take the lead by facilitating information sharing, providing access to best practices, and collaborating on threat intelligence. This collective approach turns cybersecurity into a shared responsibility rather than an isolated control mechanism.

Encouragingly, the broader assurance community is beginning to acknowledge this transformation. Regulators and industry bodies are exploring ways to integrate cyber readiness into supplier accreditation processes, focusing on transparency and standardized reporting. For India, where digital transactions are growing rapidly, such measures can strengthen both national and international supply chain resilience. Incorporating cybersecurity metrics into public procurement criteria, vendor lists, and certification frameworks will signal clear expectations for all participants in the ecosystem.

Building a Culture of Digital Trust

Digital trust has become a defining element of business continuity. A company may be recognized for its quality products and safe work environments, but a single cyber incident can erode that trust overnight. The impact goes beyond financial loss. In critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, and transportation, breaches can disrupt essential services and threaten public safety. Cybersecurity is therefore not an optional layer of governance; it is the foundation of organizational resilience.

The Road Ahead

The way forward lies in collaboration. Businesses, regulators, and assurance providers must work together to design scalable frameworks that evolve with emerging technologies and threats. Cyber resilience should be viewed as a continuous process of adaptation, improvement, and shared learning.

By fostering transparency, data sharing, and mutual accountability, organizations can move from reactive compliance to proactive protection. A culture grounded in digital trust will not only safeguard supply chains from disruption but also enable long-term sustainable growth.

Recognizing cybersecurity as a pillar of supply chain governance is therefore not merely prudent; it is the only viable strategy for resilience in the kind of world where every connection is a potential vulnerability point.