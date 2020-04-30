Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches telemedicine service

Express Computer


By PTI
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has launched the long-awaited telemedicine services in Uttarakhand.

Telemedicine services will prove to be an effective tool to reduce the crowds at hospitals and check the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Rawat said at the launch.

It will also help people living in remote hill areas of the state to get expert medical advice, he said, adding the telemedicine software will be made available at all district hospitals and other major hospitals in the state.


