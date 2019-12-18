CIO Klub Chennai Chapter celebrates 8th anniversary

The Chennai Chapter of CIO Klub (CIO Association), the largest association of Chief Information Officers in India, recently celebrated its 8th anniversary. Marking this milestone, the city chapter organised an event featuring numerous industry-specific sessions. The welcome note was delivered by V Sendil Kumar, President of CIO Klub Chennai Chapter, wherein he listed the initiatives udertaken by the association in the year 2019.

One of the important initiatives include partnership with Panimalar Engineering Institutes in Chennai where CIOs mould the students with corporate skills and technology through regular sessions.

The Chief Guest for the event was Dr Santhosh Babu, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Information Technology Department. He spoke about the technology deployment in Tamil Nadu, and shared that the state government is deploying blockchain across government departments which will enhance security and reliability. He also informed that the government is planning to implement artificial intelligence (AI) in the agriculture sector, which will help farmers to know the health of crops.

The guest speaker was Dr Nachimuthu, Founder of Aavaaram, which has the motto “Produced by nature – Delivered by us”. He emphasised the use of organic products, and mentioned that India is the only country which has 46 soil types and four major types of climates.

Mr Raghunanth Reddy, Secretary, General Body shared the roadmap of CIO Klub and plans to move the brand globally by setting a chapter in Dubai. Whereas, Vijayanand, Secretary CIO Klub Chennai Chapter delivered vote of thanks.

The event was attended by over 130 members, including representatives from all chapters in the country. The event was supported by Nutanix, Akamai, HPE – Precision, Quality Kiosk, Techminds, Zoho, Yotta, Crowd Strike, LogMeIn, WDS and Cachatto India.

On the event, Faiz Shakir, Regional Director, Nutanix, said, “Our experience at the 2019 Chennai CIO Klub was very satisfying and we are extremely grateful on being given the opportunity to be the title partner for the third year consecutively. I would like to reiterate that CIO Klub has played a crucial role in ensuring high adoption of Nutanix offerings across many verticals in Chennai.”

Roopesh Balakrishna from Akamai shared, “The CIO Klub Chennai Chapter anniversary event is an excellent platform to engage with key technology leaders in the region. The format is very intimate, results in a high degree of knowledge-sharing and learning from leaders and experts and this platform helps us to understand their technology and digital priorities better.”

CIO Klub is a brand of CIO Association which has nine chapters in the country and Mumbai being the head office.

