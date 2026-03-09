After the India AI Impact Summit, the question India still has to answer is who owns the intelligence

The world recently witnessed India host a week-long series of technology dialogues at the India AI Impact Summit last month in New Delhi. A Government of India led, multi-stakeholder forum, the summit brought together policymakers, senior bureaucrats, technology leaders, researchers, and representatives from multiple countries, all circling the same question, even if articulated differently, about what role India intends to play in the global artificial intelligence order.

The conversations were wide-ranging, spanning AI pipelines, data governance, compute infrastructure, public digital platforms, and the mechanics of collaboration between Indian and global technology players. Collectively, they sought to project India not merely as a country that services global demand, but as one that aspires to shape how AI systems are built, governed, and scaled.

Capabilities were showcased. Proofs of concepts, pilots, and early deployments from across India’s AI ecosystem were put on display to signal technical, operational, and institutional readiness. The message was deliberate and consistent. India is open for collaboration, investment, and co-creation. Trust was the currency being courted.

Signalling through scale and partnerships

That signalling was underlined by a set of carefully choreographed announcements. India positioned itself as a global convener through the Delhi AI Declaration, backed by dozens of countries and framed around democratic, inclusive AI governance. On the capability side, the government spoke of expanding sovereign AI compute through the national AI compute platform, promising access to tens of thousands of GPUs to reduce dependence on external infrastructure.

Industry commitments followed a familiar hierarchy. Reliance Industries outlined long-term plans to build large-scale sovereign AI infrastructure, while the Tata Group announced deeper AI partnerships and data centre expansion with OpenAI. Global technology giants such as Microsoft and Google reaffirmed India’s role as a strategic hub for AI infrastructure, cloud, and skilling, rather than as a base for foundational platform ownership. Indigenous capability was highlighted through models like Sarvam AI and BharatGen, positioned as proof that India can build for its own linguistic and public-sector needs.

Taken together, the message was unmistakable. India is asserting relevance as a trusted partner, deployment ground, and responsible steward of AI, yet remains cautious, if not reluctant, about staking a claim as an independent owner of globally dominant platforms or models.

What the announcements don’t answer

And yet, beneath the given narrative, a deeper unease remained. What does any of this actually mean for India? How does it matter to the Indian workforce? How does it impact sustainability? And once the summit lights dim, what is left beyond strategic signalling and familiar promises of partnership? These questions linger precisely because their answers are inconvenient, uncertain, and politically uncomfortable.

Once again, the narrative gravitates towards India’s most overused advantage, a large, skilled, efficient, and cost-competitive workforce. The same workforce that powered global back offices for decades is now being repositioned as the engine of the AI economy, annotating data, fine-tuning models, engineering platforms, and operationalising intelligence for global systems. The labels have changed. The asymmetry often has not.

Innovating, but for innovators!

There is a growing view, often voiced softly but consistently, that India should not attempt to build foundational systems in direct competition with global giants. Instead, it should collaborate, integrate, and serve. Not become another OpenAI or Google, or a hyperscaler in its own right, but become indispensable to them. This argument is framed as realism. It is also a quiet acceptance of hierarchy.

But then, what about the startups? Who are they building for? Who are they training talent for? Who ultimately owns the intellectual property that emerges from this churn of pilots, demos, and proof-of-value exercises? Is the ambition merely to serve the Global North more efficiently, or to recategorise India from a services economy to an innovation economy? The distinction matters, even if the rhetoric pretends otherwise.

Confidence without control

India’s large corporates appear more confident in this moment, striking partnerships, expanding AI-led operations, and embedding themselves deeper into global technology supply chains. Yet the pattern of value creation remains familiar. Strategic control, platform ownership, and outsized financial upside continue to sit largely outside the country, even when execution happens within it.

Was Atmanirbhar Bharat ever meant to imply isolation or technological autarky, or is self-reliance without strategic depth merely a slogan? The real question is not whether India can collaborate, it already does, but whether it is willing to assert itself where power actually lies, precisely ownership, agenda-setting, and long-term risk-taking.

Is the hesitation driven by geopolitics? By capital constraints? By fear of failure at scale? Or by a deeper lack of self-belief in building technology that does not require external validation?

The test ahead

Until India is willing to move from being indispensable to being independent, from powering other people’s AI ambitions to owning its own, the conversation will remain carefully incomplete. Summits will be held, partnerships will be announced, and talent will continue to be exported in all but name. India will keep proving that it can build, scale, and execute for the world, while quietly postponing the harder decision of building for itself.

The real test of India’s AI ambition will not be how many global leaders gather in New Delhi, but how many globally relevant platforms, models, and companies emerge without needing permission, patronage, or validation from elsewhere.