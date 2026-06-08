AI moves fast. So why can’t we implement it that way?

By Srinivasan Raghavan, Chief Product Officer, Freshworks

Executives want company-wide AI adoption. Fast. In reality, it’s a different story. Customers are telling that a lot of software companies, especially legacy players, are not able to implement at speed.

According to the cost of complexity report, 77% of software implementations take longer than expected, typically taking around six months and lagging nearly 90 days behind schedule. Larger companies see their implementations delayed by a full quarter on average.

Furthermore, 65% say they generally face unplanned implementation expenses, and in the end 43% of software implementations go over budget. Integration costs are rising to nearly one million dollars annually – before factoring in vendor delays, poor onboarding, and teams that are left to figure things out on their own.

A harsh reality is setting in – AI implementation isn’t difficult because the AI is difficult. It is difficult because the software implementation process is broken.

How We Got To This Point

For years, large-scale enterprise software companies-built platforms around highly customized architectures that required armies of professional service teams, complex configurations, and rigid implementation methods. This approach was driven by a business model that prioritized long deployment cycles, highly billable services, and software lock-in rather than speed or simplicity.

As a result, customers have become accustomed to rollouts that take months or years, spiraling costs, and constant dependency on specialists just to adjust the software to fluctuating business needs. Over time, this created an ecosystem where slow, expensive implementations became the norm: not because the technology demanded it, but because the legacy model incentivized it.

Now, AI initiatives are being treated with the same mindset. Providers are repeating the same slow, maintenance-heavy patterns and creating a trickle-down effect that threatens to make AI deployments just as drawn out and inaccessible as the systems that came before.

Today’s AI software implementations are suffering from symptoms of those complex rollouts in the past. Legacy software was not designed for the experimental nature of AI development and implementation. It requires specific instructions and clear timelines. Conversely, AI requires rapid testing, ongoing refinement, and the ability to change course when early results do not go as planned. When infrastructure cannot bend, AI initiatives will break.

Traditional software implementation processes simply do not work for new AI workflows. AI models and software are rapidly evolving in real time. Lengthy, and sometimes failed, implementations slow teams down to the point that people are facing fatigue before finding value in the tools. Companies are lacking clear ownership of AI systems.

As a result, AI software implementations, despite the potential to deliver breakthrough results, are facing the same slow, costly implementation processes as their predecessors.

The Human Cost of Poor Implementation Today

The research reveals something that should alarm every leader: 60% of employees say they are at least somewhat likely to quit in the next year, citing reasons like organisational complexity and complicated processes. This is not just an HR issue but a strategic, organisational crisis.

When software implementation meant to provide improved workflows with AI is instead destroying employee morale, companies risk losing the exact people needed most:

Early adopters of the software who can become internal product champions

Domain experts that understand where AI can apply value to the organisation

Innovative thinkers who may identify unexpected use cases

Instead, organisations are left with resentment, resistance, and new AI initiatives meeting skepticism upon launch.

The pattern is predictable. A flashy AI tool is announced with excitement. IT teams go through a complex integration process. Employees sit through training webinars and get access to a knowledge base and are expected to determine how to fit this into their job function in addition to their ongoing work. Support is slow, employee buy-in is weak, and adoption flatlines in week – quickly turning into just another wasted spend.

The speed of rollouts is not a people or change management issue. It is a product issue. AI implementation is treated as a technical challenge, when the solution is actually design and proper use cases.

How We Efficiently Implement and Future-proof AI

If traditional implementation methods are not working for AI, what will? The solution is applying product thinking in the implementation process itself.

Design for fast time-to-value: Users are seeking tangible benefits within days, not months. This means prioritizing straightforward, effective tools that solve real problems. No need for a full enterprise rollout, but a single workflow that removes friction for a single team. It does not have to be a comprehensive, wide-ranging solution – just one high impact use case that demonstrates a clear ROI for the team.

Make adoption effortless: The most effective AI tools are the ones people do not even think of as AI tools. These tools are simply making ways of working better. Implementation should meet users where it can be most effective, embedding AI capabilities into existing workflows rather than overhauling entire systems.

The Competitive Advantage Here All Along

Organizations are racing to adopt AI but are lagging in AI adoption. A lack of ROI does not come from ineffective tools, but from ineffective implementation that can leave teams trapped in complexity and far over budget.

The real competitive advantage in AI will not come from the company that simply builds the best model. It will come from the companies that integrate AI into workflows, streamline complex processes, and earn internal trust. The advantage belongs to organizations implementing at speed, which can be up and running in a quarter of the time it takes to implement legacy systems.

This requires a fundamental shift in how organisations are approaching AI deployment. It is not simply a software project owned by IT departments. AI deployment must be recognized as an employee experience owned by stakeholders across the organization. Successful implementation will equally require human adoption and technical integration.

Because the true competitive advantage in AI will be streamlining complexity at speed. It will come from organizations who get AI implemented, beloved, and delivering value first.